Senators weigh in on 'Sea of Asia' term

MANILA - Three senators gave different takes on the Department of Justice’s proposal to change the West Philippine Sea’s name to “Sea of Asia” when the Philippine government lodges a complaint against China next year over its environmental destruction in Panatag Shoal.

Senator Raffy Tulfo on Monday expressed confidence that Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla’s proposal was the result of various consultations with experts and studies.

“Marami siyang (Remulla) kinunsultang tao para maging strong ang case natin against China. So, I think he’s doing is to rally behind us, yung international community. To make us relevant to the international community,” Tulfo told journalists.

But for Senator Jinggoy Estrada, chairperson of the Senate Committee on National Defense, it would be better if the country will continue using “West Philippine Sea” because it strongly identifies the Philippines as a claimant country.

“Ako, dun pa rin ako sa West Philippine Sea, kasi sa atin yun. Pag sinabi mong Sea of Asia, maraming Asian countries. Andiyan ang Singapore, andiyan ang Vietnam, andyan din yung China. Sa atin yun, West Philippine Sea, huwag na nating baguhin,” Estrada said.

“Basta sa atin yun, kaya West Philippine Sea dapat,” he stressed.

For Senator Grace Poe, changing the name of the West Philippine Sea must not cause to “diminish our territorial claims in the disputed sea.”

“We must preserve our rights to the Philippines' exclusive economic zone. We also support the plan of the Department of Justice to lodge a complaint over the destruction of our marine resources, which entails equal if not more focus from concerned agencies,” Poe said.

