Persons deprived of liberty cast vote in barangay, SK elections

Persons deprived of liberty have also exercised their right to vote in Monday's barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections.

Nasa 7 persons deprived of liberty o PDLs ang nakaboto sa Taguig National High School para sa Barangay at Sangguniang Kabataan Elections ngayong araw. Nakabantay sa kanila ang mga tauhan ng BJMP at Taguig PNP. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/VFynzi9nBN — Lyza Aquino (@LyzaAquinoDZMM) October 29, 2023

At least 7 PDLs voted at the Taguig National High School before 8 a.m. Elements of the Taguig police and Bureau of Jail Management and Penology were on guard during the vote.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos earlier said a total of 31,125 persons deprived of liberty (PDL) will cast their votes in the scheduled Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) on October 30.

"The right to vote is everyone's inherent right under the Constitution. As the DILG actively assists the Commission on Elections (Comelec) in ensuring peace and order during the 2023 BSKE, we are elated to confirm that more than 31,000 PDLs will be able to exercise their rights to vote on BSKE 2023," Abalos said.

Based on Comelec rules, inmates who are formally charged and awaiting trial and those serving prison sentences of less than a year are qualified to vote in the local polls.

Abalos has directed the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology Director Ruel Rivera to ensure orderly and peaceful voting by the PDLs in their respective designated precincts during election day.

Of the 31,000 PDL voters, 29,133 will vote inside the special polling precincts within BJMP jails, while 1,992 will be escorted by jail officers in their respective registered precincts in barangays.