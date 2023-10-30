MANILA - The Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) said it is readying charges of human trafficking and torture against the people behind a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) in Pasay City raided by authorities last week.

PAOCC chief Undersecretary Gilbert Cruz said they are conducting a case buildup to strengthen their cases against an initial six individuals, including 1 Filipino and 5 foreigners.

According to Cruz, the discovery of an alleged torture room at the Pasay City-based facility has spurred them to investigate allegations of torture as well as human trafficking at the POGO hub.

"Ang initial na sinabi nung witness. Yung hindi nagbabayad ng utang sa prostitution, dun dinadala. Meron atraso tinorture nila dun. Iniimbestigahan natin yan," Cruz said.

Authorities confiscated an airgun, baseball bats, handcuffs, and other alleged torture devices inside the room.

They are looking for additional witnesses to the case.