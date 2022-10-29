Severe tropical storm Paeng has passed over Laguna de Bay and the Metro Manila-Rizal-Bulacan area Saturday night even as another tropical depression is forecast to reach the Philippine area of responsibility by Monday, weather bureau PAGASA said.

As of 10 p.m. Saturday, the center of Paeng was estimated based on all available data including those from Tagaytay and Subic Doppler Weather Radars in the vicinity of Baliuag, Bulacan (15.0°N, 120.9°E).

Packing 95 kph winds near the center and gusts of up to 160 kph, Paeng is moving north northwestward at 15 kph and and will likely exit the Luzon landmass within 6 to 12 hours. The weather bureau warned strong to storm-force winds extend outwards up to 560 km from Paeng's center.

"On the track forecast, this tropical cyclone may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Monday," the weather bureau said.

TCWS No. 3

Wind threat: Storm-force winds

Warning lead time: 18 hours

Range of wind speeds: 89 to 117 km/h (Beaufort 10 to 11)

Potential impacts of winds: Moderate to significant threat to life and property

Luzon:

The northern portion of Metro Manila (City of Manila, City of Valenzuela, City of Malabon, City of Navotas, Caloocan City, Quezon City), Bataan, the southern portion of Zambales (San Marcelino, Subic, Olongapo City, Castillejos, San Antonio, San Narciso, San Felipe, Cabangan, Botolan, Palauig, Iba), Pampanga, Bulacan, and the southern portion of Tarlac (Concepcion, Capas, San Jose, Bamban)

TCWS No. 2

Wind threat: Gale-force winds

Warning lead time: 24 hours

Range of wind speeds: 62 to 88 km/h (Beaufort 8 to 9)

Potential impacts of winds: Minor to moderate threat to life and property

Luzon:

Pangasinan, the southern portion of Aurora (San Luis, Baler, Dingalan, Maria Aurora), the rest of Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, the rest of Zambales, Laguna, Batangas, the northern and central portions of Quezon (Alabat, Perez, Plaridel, Atimonan, Unisan, Agdangan, Padre Burgos, Pagbilao, Sariaya, Lucena City, San Antonio, Tiaong, Candelaria, Dolores, City of Tayabas, Lucban, Sampaloc, Mauban, General Nakar, Infanta, Real) including Pollilo Islands, Rizal, Cavite, the rest of Metro Manila, Cavite, the northern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Victoria, Naujan, San Teodoro, Baco, Puerto Galera, City of Calapan), and the northern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Santa Cruz, Abra de Ilog, Mamburao, Paluan) including Lubang Islands

TCWS No. 1

Wind threat: Strong winds

Warning lead time: 36 hours

Range of wind speeds: 39 to 61 km/h (Beaufort 6 to 7)

Potential impacts of winds: Minimal to minor threat to life and property

Luzon:

La Union, Kalinga, Abra, Benguet, Ifugao, Ilocos Sur, Mountain Province, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Isabela, the rest of Aurora, the rest of Quezon, Catanduanes, Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, Albay, Sorsogon, the western portion of Masbate (Milagros, Mobo, Uson, City of Masbate, Aroroy, Balud, Mandaon, Baleno) including Burias and Ticao Islands, the rest of Occidental Mindoro, the rest of Oriental Mindoro, Palawan (El Nido, Taytay) including Calamian Islands, Cuyo Islands, Romblon, and Marinduque

Visayas:

Capiz, Aklan, and the northern portion of Antique (Barbaza, Culasi, Tibiao, Sebaste, Libertad, Bugasong, Laua-An, Pandan) including Caluya Islands

PAGASA said heavy to intense with at times torrential rains are likely to affect Metro Manila, Zambales, Bataan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Rizal, Laguna, Cavite, Batangas, and the northern portion of mainland Quezon by Sunday morning.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are also likely over mainland Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Mindoro Provinces, the central portion of Quezon including Polillo Islands, and the rest of Central Luzon during the same period.

"Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible over Ilocos Region, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, and the rest of MIMAROPA and Quezon," it said.

There is also minimal to moderate risk of storm surge of up to 2.0 m in height which may cause inundation or flooding in the low-lying and exposed coastal areas of Bataan (facing Manila Bay), Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Cavite, and northern mainland Quezon.

HERE COMES 'QUEENIE'

Another tropical depression outside PAR was estimated based on all available data at 1,440 km East of Northeastern Mindanao (8.7°N, 139.4°E) as of 10 p.m.

Packing 45 kph winds near the center and gusts of up to 55 kph, it may enter the PAR region on Monday and will be named Queenie.

"This tropical cyclone is forecast to remain as a tropical depression until Tuesday and may weaken into a remnant low on Wednesday," PAGASA said, adding the weather system is unlikely to directly affect the country throughout the forecast period.