Motorists stranded in Laguna highway as Paeng brings floods

Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 30 2022 02:34 AM

More than a dozen motorists were stranded along National Highway Road in Barangay Naguma in Mabitac, Laguna on Saturday after Severe Tropical Storm Paeng submerged a portion of the stretch in waist-deep flood.

A motorist, who opted not to be named, shared he had been waiting for the water to subside since 3 p.m.

“Galing ako Manila, Ranger sasakyan ko. Pero ayoko i-risk. Mahirap na baka tumigil. Antayin ko na lang,” he explained. 

Meanwhile, motorcyle rider Hermie Corpus said he had been waiting for nearly 5 hours. 

“Kanina pa ako 6p.m. Galing ako Paranaque pauwi na ako. Ito lang dadaanan ko, baha din ibang lugar,” he noted. 

A portion of Naguma bridge meanwhile was swamped by knee-deep flood. 

Motorists passing through National Highway in Baras were also urged to take all precautions when passing through as several uprooted trees blocked the road. 

Some parts of the road have also been swamped with gutter deep floods but remained passable to vehicles. 

