PAGASA photo

MANILA - Metro Manila and several provinces are still under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 even as tropical storm Paeng continues to move away from the Luzon landmass, state weather bureau PAGASA said Sunday afternoon.

In its 5 p.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Paeng was last located 295 kilometers west of Iba, Zambales, packing maximum sustained winds of 85 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center, with gusts of up to 105 kph.

Paeng is currently moving west southwest at 20 kph, and is expected to exit the Philippine area of responsibility by Monday morning or afternoon, PAGASA added.

The following areas are still under Signal No. 1:

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

Isabela

Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya

Apayao

Abra

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Benguet

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Pangasinan

Aurora

Bulacan

Nueva Ecija

Tarlac

Pampanga

Bataan

Zambales

Metro Manila

Western and central portions of Batangas (San Nicolas, Calaca, Cuenca, Lian, Tuy, Balayan, Talisay, Agoncillo, San Pascual, Santo Tomas, Bauan, San Jose, Calatagan, San Luis, Lemery, Lipa City, Ibaan, City of Tanauan, Mabini, Mataasnakahoy, Alitagtag, Balete, Tingloy, Nasugbu, Batangas City, Laurel, Santa Teresita, Taal, Malvar)

Cavite

Laguna

Rizal

Northwestern portion of Oriental Mindoro (San Teodoro, Puerto Galera, Baco)

Northwestern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Abra de Ilog, Mamburao, Paluan, Santa Cruz) including Lubang Islands

Northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta)

PAGASA photo

According to PAGASA, moderate to heavy rains are still possible over Zambales, Bataan, Aurora, Pangasinan, Batanes, and the northern portion of Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, while light to moderate with at times heavy rains possible over Metro Manila, Cordillera Administrative Region, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Western Visayas, and the rest of Cagayan Valley and Central Luzon from Sunday through Monday morning.

“Except in areas with significant antecedent rainfall or those still experiencing persistent heavy rainfall, flooding and rain-induced landslides are likely to slowly subside,” PAGASA also said.

Paeng left at least 48 people killed, 40 injured and 22 missing in the country. More than 932,000 people were affected by the 16th storm to hit the Philippines, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said.

RELATED VIDEO