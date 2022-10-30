DOH also preparing for possible outbreak of other diseases

MANILA - The Department of Health on Sunday said it prepositioned over P31 million worth of medicines and medical supplies across various regions in anticipation of the effect of tropical storm Paeng.

In a statement, DOH said the medicines, medical supplies and other commodities were in Regions I, II, Cordillera Administrative Region, IV-A, IV-B, V, VI, VII, VIII, Caraga, Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, and National Capital Region.

"Bago pa po mag-landfall and bagyo ay naghanda na ang DOH dahil alam po natin na marami ang maaapektuhan ng bagyong Paeng,” OIC Health Secretary Maria Rosario Singh-Vergeire said.

(Even before the storm made landfall, the DOH had already prepared because we knew that many would be affected by Paeng)

Over P72.8 million worth of commodities are also ready for mobilization in the DOH central office warehouse, the agency said.

DOH said it likewise deployed human resources for health (HRH) to 633 evacuation centers across the country, where they will conduct screening and triage of evacuees. They will also provide health, nutrition, medical, psychosocial, and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) services.

Meanwhile, the health department is also on alert for the possible outbreak of waterborne and foodborne illnesses, influenza-like illnesses, leptospirosis and dengue following the onslaught of Paeng.

The Inter-Agency Committee on Environmental Health (IACEH) will be meeting on Nov. 4 to discuss the acute gastroenteritis/diarrhea cases and cholera outbreaks that may happen due to recent typhoons and floods.

At least 48 people died because of Paeng, while more than 900,000 people across Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao were affected, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

Metro Manila and several provinces meanwhile are still under Signal No. 1 even as Paeng moves away from the country.

