MANILA — The Department of Health reported 1,370 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the country's total to 4,003,459 since the pandemic struck.

This is the tenth straight day that daily cases were below 2,000, ABS-CBN News Data Analytics Head Edson Guido said.

The DOH also recorded 38 deaths, raising the total to 64,033.

Active cases stood at 20,824, while the total number of those who recovered from the illness has reached 3,918,602.

Of the newly reported infections, 329 were from Metro Manila.

The positivity rate for the week of Oct. 23 to 29 is at 12.3 percent, lower than the 13.6 percent recorded the previous week, Guido also said.

Screenshot from the health department's COVID-19 case tracker

From Oct. 17 to 23, the Philippines recorded an average of 1,714 daily infections, which is 22 percent lower compared to the previous week.

That is the lowest number of weekly cases in 15 weeks, or since July 4 to 10 when the DOH logged 10,133 infections, the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group said.

That was also the ninth straight week with weekly cases below 20,000.

Of the new infections during that week, 4 or 0.04 percent were severe and critical cases, according to DOH's latest bulletin.

As of Oct. 27, over 73.5 million people in the country were fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease, the DOH said.

Of the figure, over 20.5 million have received their first booster dose.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday approved the voluntary use of face masks indoors and outdoors, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some health experts said easing the indoor mask mandate might be premature after the DOH last week announced the local transmission of the highly contagious omicron XBB subvariant and XBC variant.

The DOH also said the country’s daily COVID-19 cases may reach as high as 18,000 towards the end of the year should government make indoor mask-wearing voluntary.

The DOH, however, assured the public that the country is “better prepared” should there be another surge in COVID-19 infections.

The Philippines logged its first confirmed COVID-19 case on Jan. 30, 2020 in a woman who arrived from Wuhan City, China where the disease is believed to have first emerged.

The government rolled out its vaccination program about a year later, or on March 1, 2021.

RELATED VIDEO