MANILA — A bill seeking to set a minimum wage and a standard set of benefits for rescue workers is set to be filed in the House of Representatives, a lawmaker said on Saturday as typhoon Paeng battered 16 out of 17 regions in the Philippines.

A Magna Carta for Rescue Workers bill will be filed in Congress when session resumes on Nov. 7, said Malasakit@Bayanihan Party-list Rep. Anthony Rolando Golez Jr.

“Nakita po natin sa past disaster events in the country na nagbubuwis po ang mga… nagmamahal sa kanilang bayan na tumulong sa disaster efforts,” he said in a virtual press briefing.

“We need to recognize these efforts. We need to recognize their sacrifice,” he said, noting that the salary and benefits rescue workers in the country receive vary from one area to another.

Golez said he is still in the process of drafting the bill and has yet to recommend how much the minimum wage for rescuers should be.

“It has to be reviewed first with other government agencies para may pantay-pantay na level o antas ang posisyon kada rescue worker,” he said.

Last month, five rescuers from Bulacan died in San Miguel town while they were in search of trapped residents at the height of typhoon Karding.

