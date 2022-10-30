Baby born inside firetruck at the height of Paeng onslaught

Photos from BFP Casiguran, Aurora

MANILA - A woman gave birth to a baby boy inside a firetruck in Casiguran, Aurora, Saturday evening, as tropical storm Paeng barreled Luzon.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) in Casiguran town received a call for assistance at around 6 p.m. for a woman who was about to give birth in Barangay Dibacong, the agency said in a statement posted Sunday morning.

It immediately dispatched a firetruck to pick up the woman and transport her to the nearest hospital.

But "the lady felt the baby come out a few minutes after the firetruck started,” the BFP said.

“The pregnant woman was properly laid down in the firetruck until she gave birth to a healthy baby boy,” it added.

The woman and her newborn child were later brought to the Casiguran District Hospital.

