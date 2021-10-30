Quezon City mayoral candidate Mike Defensor, in a promotional video, defended Rose Nono Lin of Pharmally Biological and said Lin's company is different from the one being investigated in the Senate.

MANILA—Pharmally Biological's Rose Nono Lin is running for a congressional seat as part of Mike Defensor's slate, posters from the Quezon City mayoral candidate's camp showed.

Lin is supposedly a stockholder at Pharmally Biological, allegedly the sister company of Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp., senators have said.

Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. is being investigated by the Senate after it cornered some 11 billion in contracts with the Department of Budget and Management's Procurement Service (PS-DBM) up to this year, despite having only P625,000 in capital.

Photos and videos released by Malayang Quezon City, a political group that is backing Defensor's mayoral bid, showed Lin is part of his slate.

She will be representing the city's 5th district.

Defensor, in a promotional video, defended Lin and said her company is different from the one being investigated in the Senate.

"Sabi nila may issue ng Pharmally . . . Iba ang kumpanya ni ate Rose Lin na Pharmally na iniimbestigahan ng Senado at kumpanya na kinakasakupan ni ate Rose Lin," Defensor said.

(Rose Lin's Pharmally is different from the one being investigated in Senate.)

"Ang Quezon City government ang unang tumanggap ng ayuda mula sa Pharmally. Walang graft and corruption sa isang private sector individual."

(The Quezon City government has accepted the aid provided by Pharmally. There is no graft and corruption in a private individual.)

A House of Representatives panel earlier launched a separate probe on the matter. Their committee ruled out overpricing goods, but said that the embattled firm is not yet off the hook.

During Senate hearings, Lin denied any connection with Pharmally Pharmaceutical.

Pharmally Biological is not a sister company of Pharmally Pharmaceutical, she said.

She also denied having a hand at Pharmally Pharmaceutical’s operation or having a stake at the said company.

Lin also denied that Michael Yang, a former presidential economic adviser, is a chairman of Philippine Full Win, where she sits as its treasurer. Philippine Full Win is being investigated, too, for its links with Pharmally Pharmaceutical.

Pharmally chairperson Huang Tzu Yen said Pharmally Biological Company is "defunct."