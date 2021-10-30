Prof warns vs 'political ghosting' during halalan 2022

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- "Ghosting" not only happens in relationships. It can also happen in the political sphere, and with repercussions that affect more people, said a professor from the University of the Philippines.

Mykel Andrada, a popular culture expert and professor of Philippine Studies in UP-Diliman said that "ghosting" in relationships -- a colloquial term describing abruptly ending contact and communication with another person sans any explanations, justifications, or proper goodbyes -- can also happen in the political realm.

In keeping with the season, Andrada said this kind of "ghosting" can terrorize Filipinos this Halloween. But the "horrors" will reverberate far throughout the election season, he said, such that citizens need to turn on their sharp "ghost-busting" skills to battle and defeat this type of "ghosts."

Andrada said "political ghosting" dates back to the Spanish colonial period when the Spaniards reneged on their promise to regard Filipinos as equals through a blood compact and instead went on to colonize our people. He said breaking political promises is a form of "political ghosting."

"PEOPLE WERE GHOSTED"

Andrada, during the "Boto Mo, Karerin Natin 'Yan" FYE show on Kumu with Karen Davila and Mark Averilla, also known as Macoy Dubs, said there were many "broken promises" made during the 2016 campaign season.

"Noong nakaraang eleksiyon napakaraming pangako ng mga pulitiko... So many promises and big words, di ba? Pero ang tatanungin natin, bakit hindi natupad? Bakit iba ang naging turn of the tides, ano? And here we are ano. I'm not saying kung sino ang pulitiko na ito pero makikita natin that the Filipino people have been ghosted," he said.

With the election fever now again on, Andrada, who is also the director of the UP Sentro ng Wikang Filipino, said the public should now be wary of potential candidates making promises that are simply "too good to be true."

Andrada likened campaign promises to those made during courtship.

"Kapag nangangako kasi ang pulitiko dapat tangible siya, dapat practical. Kumbaga parang sa manliligaw, kapag pinapangako sa iyo ang buwan at bituin, hindi iyon totoo. So ganoon din sa atin kapag nakikita natin na may nangangako sa atin na 'lahat kayo magkakaroon ng trabaho.'"

"Kaya iyon 'yung mga qualities o katangian na malalaman natin na "political ghosters" o "electoral ghosters" itong mga ito," he added.

HINDI KA PANININDIGAN

Andrada said ghosting, whether done in romantic relationships or in politics, involves betrayal of trust. He said in the case of "political ghosting," the public as the victim or aggrieved party should not be afraid nor reluctant to exercise their right and exact accountability from the leaders who failed them.

"Dati ginagamit natin iyong flying voters, tapos iyong manananggal. Ngayon naman meron tayong mga multo o aswang kapag sinabing 'inaswang' ka ng isang pulitikong tumakbo, ang ibig sabihin noon ay hindi siya tumupad sa pangako. Tinakot ka lang. Ginulpi de gulat ka lang sa pangako pero hindi ka paninindigan. At ayaw natin iyan sa relationship man na romantic o kaya sa politics," he said.

VOTERS AS "GHOST-BUSTERS"

Andrada urged voters to fight back and stop political "ghosters." He said the electorate should spot the potential political "ghosters" and detect the red flags.

He urged voters to avoid certain type of candidates: "Huwag buktot. Huwag iyong kurakot at malupit. Huwag adik sa kapangyarihan at pera. Huwag diktador. Huwag atrasadong mag-isip. Huwag sinungaling. Huwag sentensiyador at marahas."

He instead pushed for candidates who exhibit the qualities of a "lodi," or "idol."

"'Lodi' stands for 'Lumalaban sa mali at tiwali.' Ordinaryo - makamasa at may simpleng pamumuhay. Defender - tagapagtanggol ng karapatan. Independent - hindi nagpapadikta sa partido man o sa dayuhan," Andrada said.



-- Contributed by Wins Aguilar