Over 973,000 more Pfizer-BioNTech jabs arrive in PH

Photo courtesy of NTF

MANILA - More than 973,000 additional doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Friday evening.

The shipment was purchased by the Philippine government from the US.

Asec. Wilben Mayor, head of the NTF Strategic Communications sub-task group on current operations, said part of the new delivery of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines will be reserved for vaccination of minors against the coronavirus.

The country recently began vaccinating minors aged 12 to 17. The US-manufactured jab and the Moderna vaccine are currently the only brands with emergency use authority for minors.

“Considering nga na yung Pfizer ay nabigyan ng EUA for adolescents from 12-17 years old. Kasama sila at by November 3 magsisimula na tayo sa inoculation ng mga adolescents," Mayor said.

Authorities said 1.5 million doses of AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 jabs, meanwhile, will arrive in the Philippines on Saturday.

— Report from Wheng Hidalgo, ABS-CBN News

