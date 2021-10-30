Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson on Saturday said he and Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III will focus on coming up with ideas to solve the country's problems, not insulting or slandering political opponents, during the election campaign.

Lacson will be featured in a forum on Saturday night organized by the Financial Executives Institute of the Philippines and Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, the first in a series inviting presidential candidates to discuss their programs.

The senator said he and Sotto, his choice for vice president, welcome discussions in similar settings.

"Bukod sa debate may ganyang forum ino-organize, willing kami maglahad ng road map at platform. Mabuti ’yan para maunawaan ng iba't ibang sector ang aming planong gawin," Lacson said in an interview on DWIZ.

(Besides debates, there are forums being organized in which we're willing to lay out our road map, our platform. It's a good opportunity for different sectors to understand what we're trying to do.)

"Gusto naming ibahin. Ang gutter politics at siraan iiwasan. Ang iba nagsisiraan, kami hindi nakikihalo.

(We want to change the way things are done. We want to get past gutter politics, the mud-slinging. If others want to resort to insults, we won't go there.)

" 'Pag issue, lamang kami kasi ang pinaglalaban namin ang experience, track record at ginawa namin, both executive and legislative work."

(When it comes to addressing issues, I and Sen. Sotto are ahead of the pack. We have the experience, the track record in both executive and legislative work.)