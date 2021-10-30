MANILA—Partido para sa Demokratikong Reporma standard-bearer Sen. Panfilo Lacson on Saturday said he is in favor of entering joint oil explorations with other countries if the Philippines maintained 60-percent stake in ownership.

Under the Constitution, foreign investors may only own a 40-percent stake in businesses in the country.

"If they would adhere the 60-40 provision when it comes to joint venture, I'm all for it," Lacson said in an online forum put together by Cignal TV and FINEX.

"It only shows we own the island," he added, referring to oil-rich areas in the West Philippines Sea, which is being claimed by China.

Presidential aspirants have been asked about their stance on joint oil explorations in the West Philippine Sea as oil prices have risen globally, and as China continues to hog territories that fall within the Philippines' exclusive economy zone.

Should foreign entities refuse to give the Philippines a 60-percent share in output and revenues from joint oil exploration projects, the national government should "should go back and review our security situation," said Lacson, a former chief of police-turned-lawmaker.

"We are a very weak country militarily compared to China. The only way we can secure the area is through a balance of power," the senator said.

"We rely on other countries as militarily strong as China," he added, noting that other nations have interests in the disputed waters where 10 to 12 percent of maritime trade passes through.

The Philippines' traditional alliance with United States "is a potent weapon in our arsenal which is untapped," he said.

"We should seize the opportunity that other countries are also interested in securing the area."

SUSPENSION OF OIL TAX HIKES

Should he win the presidency, Lacson said he would order the Department of Finance (DOF) to suspend increases in oil taxes as a "stop-gap measure" to address spikes in crude prices.

There is a provision in the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion Law (TRAIN Law) that authorizes the DOF — upon the recommendation of the Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC) — to halt the imposition of more taxes on oil, he said.

"There is no foregone revenue, but there is no increase anymore," he said.

"We can introduce some stop-gap measures in the meantime and let us see from there what we can," he said.

The national government should also "introduce some incentives for our transport sector" should oil prices continue to spike next year, the Reporma standard bearer said.

Under the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act (Bayanihan 2), the national government released "only 1 percent of the P5.58 billion" allocated for drivers of public utility vehicles, Lacson said citing a report from the Commission on Audit (COA).

The government, however, needs to pass a new law to implement Lacson's proposals as the Bayanihan 2 has already expired this year.

NUCLEAR ENERGY

The presidential aspirant is also open to "putting up nuclear plants" to help pull down the demand of oil in the Philippines.

"Yes, provided that all safety measures are in place," he said, when asked about his stance on the revival of nuclear plants in the country.

"Because of our experience in Bataan nuclear plant, medyo negative ang dating (we have a negative view of it). We should take a second look at this measure," he said.

The Bataan Nuclear Power Plant (BNPP) was built during the Marcos dictatorship.

With a construction budget of $2 billion, the shell of the plant was made from imported cement and Bethlehem steel, the same brand used to put up the Golden Gate Bridge and the Empire State building.

It took 2 decades for the government to fully pay off the multi-billion debt, but it has remained unused due to allegations of corruption and safety concerns hounding the nuclear plant.

Despite its dormancy, taxpayers still pay for the plant's maintenance, which costs around P27 million annually.

Several lawmakers and politicians have called for the revival of the Philippines' lone nuclear plant to help solve the energy crisis that has been hounding Luzon since 2011.

The BNPP's capacity is only around 620 megawatts, a far cry from several coal-powered plants' capacity, such as the Sual's 1,294.0 megawatt capacity and Pagbilao's 764 megawatt capacity.

RELATED VIDEO