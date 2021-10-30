Journalist Orlando Dinoy shot dead in Davao del Sur

From Orlando Dinoy's Facebook page

Community journalist Orlando "Don Don" Dinoy, was shot dead Saturday night inside his residence in Bansalan town, Davao del Sur.

Dinoy, a Newsline.ph reporter and a former Philippine Daily Inquirer correspondent, was gunned down by an unidentified assailant on Mother Ignacia St., Poblacion Uno, past 6 p.m., according to the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP).

The gunman entered Dinoy's makeshift broadcast booth and shot him at close range. Police are investigating the case.

Dinoy was an Energy FM block-time anchor in Digos City and a former Sunstar Davao correspondent.

