De Lima thanks Ka Leody for supporting call for her release

MANILA — Sen. Leila de Lima has thanked labor leader Leody De Guzman after the presidential bet called for her immediate release.

In a tweet Friday, De Guzman shared a letter from the senator saying: “Natanggap ko ang iyong liham (Senator Leila de Lima), hindi ako magsasawang-manawagan laban sa pagsasamantala't opresyon.”

(I received your letter, Senator Leila de Lima, I will never get tired of fighting against exploitation and oppression.)

Natanggap ko ang iyong liham @SenLeiladeLima, hindi ako magsasawang-manawagan laban sa pagsasamantala't opresyon. pic.twitter.com/S3l5KjvWXG — Ka Leody de Guzman (@LeodyManggagawa) October 29, 2021

De Lima said she is proud of the labor leader’s perseverance to fight for the nation.

“Taos-puso po akong nagpapasalamat sa inyong matapang na panawagan para sa aking kagyat na paglaya. Hanga po ko sa tibay ng inyong paninindigan para sa sambayanang nakararanas ng pang-aapi at pagsasamantala,” she wrote.

“Hangad ko po ang inyong mabuting kalusugan at kapanatagan ng isipan sa pagpapatuloy ng ating kolektibong paglaban para sa isang makatarungang bukas.

De Lima is seeking reelection in the 2022 polls under the ticket of opposition coalition 1Sambayan led by Vice President Leni Robredo and Kiko Pangilinan.

The 62-year-old lawmaker has been detained since Feb. 24, 2017, over her alleged involvement in the illegal drugs trade. She has denied the charges and said the incarceration was meant to silence her. A court acquitted De Lima in one of the three drug cases against her.

Before her stint in the Senate, she was a chairman of the Commission on Human Rights and the secretary of the Department of Justice.

Meanwhile, De Guzman is among 97 individuals who filed their candidacy for President in the 2022 elections.

The other presidential aspirants include Robredo, Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson, Sen. Manny Pacquiao, Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr., former Defense Secretary Norberto Gonzales, and former presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella.

The Commission on Elections will trim the list in the coming months to remove those found to be nuisance candidates.

