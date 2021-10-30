GLASGOW, Scotland - Delegates from around the world began to arrive here on Saturday, the eve of the much-awaited United Nations Climate Change Conference.

Security has been tight in the Scottish event campus where the climate summit will take place beginning Sunday.

There are perimeter fences surrounding the campus with security forces manning each entry point.

Long lines have formed in and outside of the venue despite the rain as participants wait to receive their accreditation.

Aside from badges, delegates are also required to present a negative antigen test before entering the conference.

Around 30,000 people are expected to attend COP26.

The Philippine delegation will be headed by Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez who is also the country's chief climate negotiator.

The Finance department dominated the 19-person delegation which included Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr.

Climate finance is expected to take centerstage in this year's summit as developed nations are under pressure to deliver a promised funding of $100 billion a year to help poorer countries tackle climate change.