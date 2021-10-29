Cebu province drops COVID test for fully vaxxed travelers

Fully vaccinated travelers can now travel to Cebu province without presenting a negative COVID-19 test, its governor said Friday.

Inbound passengers will only need to present their vaccination cards or certificates, Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia said in a memorandum.

The memo was sent to all local city and town officials, including government agencies, and airline and shipping operators.

Cebu City earlier permitted entry to fully vaccinated travelers without presenting a negative COVID-19 test.

— Report from Vilma Andales

