Screen grab from PTV livestream

1st batch donated by Japan numbered 1.06M doses

MANILA—The Philippines on Saturday received more than 1.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses donated from the COVAX facility, a World Health Organization-led vaccine-sharing platform.

The 1,546,200 jabs, manufactured by AstraZeneca, arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 before 4 p.m. via Emirates flight EK 332.

This pushed the total vaccine deliveries to the country to more than 103.1 million.

Earlier in the day, the Philippines also welcomed 1.06 million shots of the same brand donated by Japan.

As of Thursday, the Philippines has so far fully vaccinated at least 26.8 million individuals, while some 31.4 million are partially vaccinated from COVID-19.

The number of those fully immunized from COVID-19 represents 34.75 of the target 70 percent of the population.

Philippine authorities aim to fully vaccinate at least 50 million people by December. — Reports from Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News

