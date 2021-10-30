MANILA— The Philippines on Saturday accepted more than 1 million AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots donated by the government of Japan as authorities aimed to administer at least 1.5 million shots daily by next week.

The 1,065,600 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 shortly before 1 p.m via All Nippon Airways (ANA) Flight NH8595.

This raises the total vaccine deliveries in the country to nearly 101.6 million, data collated by the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group showed.

Government adviser Dr. Ted Herbosa said the newly-delivered shots would be distributed to densely populated areas in the country such as Central Luzon, Calabarzon, and Northern Mindanao.

"Talagang doon sa mga area na matatao (We will distribute it to highly populated areas). We have regions that are highly populated, highly urbanized. We want more vaccines to be delivered there," Herbosa said at the vaccine arrival.

As of Thursday, the country has so far fully vaccinated at least 26.8 million individuals, while some 31.4 million are partially vaccinated from COVID-19.

Vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. this week said "more or less 50 percent" of the population may be already vaccinated by the end of December.

— Reports from Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News