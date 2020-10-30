TagSci tutugunan ang reklamong sexual harassment sa paaralan

MAYNILA — Sinabi ng Taguig Science High School (TagSci) noong Huwebes na magpapatupad sila ng reporma matapos ang mga ulat ng umano'y sexual harassment sa paaralan.

Sa pahayag, sinabi ng TagSci na nakipagpulong na ang pamunuan sa parent-teacher association, student government, at advisers ukol sa isyu.

Nagsimula na rin aniya ang proseso ng mga reporma, preventive procedures, at review ng student handbook.

Maaalalang kumalat sa social media ang mga ulat ng umano'y sexual harassment sa paaralan. May nag-tweet umano ukol sa isang group chat na pinapadalhan ng mga retrato ng mga babaeng estudyante at maging guro.

"They're sending photos of their female schoolmates and talk about them in an explicit manner, even teachers po pinag-uusapan nila. At first, we were only talking about that specific case pero a lot of people opened up about their experiences as well," ani alyas "D," estudyante ng TagSci.

Dahil dito, bumuo na rin ang Schools Division Office ng Taguig at Pateros ng special independent committee upang imbestigahan ang mga ulat at makagawa ng kaukulang aksyon.

Siniguro ng paaralan na tatalima ito sa Child Protection Policy ng Department of Education at Safe Spaces Act.

Kinonenda naman ng Supreme Student Government ng TagSci ang insidente at nanawagan ng transparency at due process sa pagtugon dito.

Panawagan naman ng estudyanteng si alyas "Pho" sa kanyang mga kapwa-estudyante, pati iyong mga biktima ng harassment, na huwag matakot magsalita.

"They should not be afraid. Often times victims are afraid of speaking, of calling for help, and often times that is because they do not think that people would believe them or that they will not be heard. Now it is our responsibility as a student, as a human being, to make sure that they are heard. Please do not let another episode of student repression take place," giit niya.

Hiningan ng ABS-CBN News ng pahayag ang DepEd ukol sa isyu pero wala pang tugon hanggang sa mga oras na ito.

