Robredo lauds Galvez on COVID-19 efforts but notes lack of overall leadership in gov't response

Vice President Leni Robredo and National Policy Against COVID-19 Chief Implementer Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. ABS-CBN News, Presidential Photo/File

MANILA— Vice President Leni Robredo on Friday lauded the efforts of National Policy Against COVID-19 Chief Implementer Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. but reiterated that the government still lacks leadership in its coronavirus response.

The Vice President made the statement in a webinar organized by the International City/County Management Association - University of the Philippines National College of Public Administration and Governance, where Galvez was also in attendance.

Robredo was responding to a question from former senator Joey Lina during the forum to give the participants an idea how she would solve poverty, social inequality, and corruption amid the pandemic.

“I think it is very important for any leader for that matter, whether national or local, to be on top of the minutest details, because this allows all the moving parts to work in harmony. For example, the COVID Response Operations, I think we have very, very good people. I don’t know if Secretary Galvez is here. Secretary Galvez is very efficient, very good,” Robredo said.

The Vice President, however, asserted that the tireless efforts of Galvez and other government agencies are not enough.

“I think what is lacking is harmony among the moving parts. Harmony among the many things that these agencies are doing. Ang Tagalog term for that is parang walang tumitimon, walang kumukundoktor (the one navigating, conducting). And I think that is very important for a leader to keep doing that on a daily basis,” Robredo said.

The Vice President mentioned during the webinar several programs her office has implemented despite the lack of budget and staff, the latest of which is BAYANIHAN e-SKWELA, as online education became the norm because of COVID-19.

Robredo also noted that she has been a hands-on leader in the OVP since her office has fewer staff members compared to other government agencies.

“Even the crunching of data, I personally am involved. Even in the analysis of data, attending webinars myself, to be able to equip our office with information,” Robredo said.