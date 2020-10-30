PH logs 2,006 more COVID-19 cases; total at 378,933

Arriving OFWs at the NAIA Terminal 1 undergo health protocols and fill out documents while being assisted by Philippine Coast Guard personnel before getting clearance from the Philippine Red Cross to get swab tests on October 28, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Health on Friday reported 2,006 additional COVID-19 cases or a total of 378,933 confirmed infections in the Philippines.

Of the newly-announced cases, 124 came from Batangas, 121 from Cavite, 105 from Quezon City, 89 from Rizal and 81 from Bulacan.

The DOH also logged 636 additional recovered patients or a total of 330,457 recoveries.

There were also 38 additional coronavirus-related deaths or a total of 7,185 fatalities.

The total number of active cases in the country is at 41,291.

This is the 14th straight day that the daily tally was below 3,000.

The OCTA Research Group, composed of professors from the University of the Philippines and University of Santo Tomas, estimates that COVID-19 cases in the Philippines would reach 380,000 to 410,000 by the end of this month.