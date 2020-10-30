Pandemic task force allows face-to-face UP medical internship

UP Manila - Philippine General Hospital. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The inter-agency task force leading the country's pandemic response has allowed the University of the Philippines to resume its clinical internship program despite a ban on face-to-face classes.

"The IATF approved the resumption of the face-to-face clinical internship program of the University of the Philippines College of Medicine," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.

"The Philippine General Hospital will conduct this face-to-face program," he added.

The 700-bed UP-PGH is among hospitals for COVID-19 patients. It had pushed for plasma therapy for those infected with the contagious respiratory disease.

The Philippine government in September allowed more health workers to leave for work abroad despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Health professionals with complete overseas employment documents as of Aug. 31, 2020 are permitted to leave the country.

The health department on Thursday recorded 1,761 new coronavirus infections and 33 more deaths. In a bulletin, the agency said total confirmed infections had risen to 376,935, while deaths had reached 7,147.

New COVID-19 cases in the Philippines increased by fewer than 2,000 in 7 of the last 10 days. - With a report from Reuters