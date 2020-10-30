DOH on public's lack of trust on COVID-19 data: We just consolidate information

Commuters line up to ride the MRT-3 in Quezon City on September 14, 2020 as it starts to accommodate more passengers, up to 204 from 153 per train, due to the newly implemented 0.75 physical distancing measurement between passengers. The IATF recently approved DOTR's proposal to gradually decrease the physical distancing measure between passengers in public transport in the coming weeks to increase rider capacity. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Health is merely collecting and validating COVID-19 test results from all over the country, a health official said Friday following a poll highlighting Filipinos' lack of trust on government data.

“The DOH receives the information from various sources and we are mere consolidating this information,” said Dr. Beverly Ho, director of the DOH’s Health Promotion and Communication Service, during a virtual briefing.

“Hence, the data we present comes from the various disease-reporting units,” she added, referring to laboratories, hospitals and other health facilities.

Ho explained that once they receive the results, their surveillance unit processes the data to remove duplicate cases and to validate information within a 24-hour cycle.

“We have been constantly improving our data collection and validation process by implementing several reforms already throughout the last few months,” she said.

The health official said the digital and integrated COVIDKaya information system, which has 6,000 users nationwide, has helped streamline the process and “greatly improved the timeliness and accuracy of our data.”

“In all of these, we want to assure the public what data we are actually receiving we are also publishing it,” she said.

A Social Weather Stations survey released Thursday showed that 34 percent of respondents said the number of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines was probably over-reported, another 34 percent said it was probably underreported and 27 percent said it was probably correct.