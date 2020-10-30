DOH not endorsing necklace air purifiers vs COVID-19

United States Environmental Protection Agency website photo

MANILA — The Department of Health (DOH) on Friday clarified that it does not endorse the use of necklace air purifiers, saying while wearing such does not pose any harm, there is still no evidence that suggests they are effective against the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

“While these devices do not pose any harm, the DOH currently does not recommend using these devices due to lack of evidence of efficacy,” the DOH said in a statement.

DOH clarifies that while necklace air purifiers do not pose any harm, there is also no evidence that they are effective. | via @kristinesabillo pic.twitter.com/ASIAPZg95v — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) October 30, 2020

“The DOH emphasizes that it is not endorsing the use of necklace air purifiers that claim to kill bacteria or viruses, or protect from COVID-19,” it added.

The health department pointed out the wearing such air purifiers should not replace the minimum health standards in place against COVID-19.

"Mask wearing, handwashing and physical distancing remain to be our best protection," it added.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in May said Filipinos should be wary of products claiming to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The FDA gave the warning after the United States’ crackdown on the said brand and other bogus products being marketed to people who seek protection against the virus.

Sales of air purifiers using a unique technology, meanwhile, have grown about fivefold in some countries, such as Indonesia, as many people continue to fear being infected with COVID-19.