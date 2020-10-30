DFA: 10 more overseas Filipinos sick with COVID-19; total now at 11,239

MANILA—The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 11,239 Friday, with 10 new cases recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

The DFA reported 3 new recoveries and no new fatalities.

Only 3,160 are currently being treated for the disease as 7,262 of those infected have recovered, while 817 have died.

30 October 2020



The DFA reports no new fatality from COVID-19 among Filipinos abroad today, 3 new recoveries, and 10 new confirmed cases recorded in Asia and the Pacific and Europe. Meanwhile, there are 9 new DOH-IHR verified cases in Asia and (1/3)@teddyboylocsin pic.twitter.com/bt6jR40Sxs — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) October 30, 2020

In the Philippines, the novel coronavirus has so far sickened 378,933 people. The tally includes 7,185 deaths, 330,457 recoveries, and 41,291 active cases.