Communal dining barred in Fabella hospital after COVID-19 outbreak

MANILA - The country’s busiest maternity hospital implemented stricter measures after several of its employees and patients tested positive for the coronavirus disease.

Dr. Esmeraldo Ilem, medical center chief of the Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital, said communal dining was disallowed, while safety officers were deployed to ensure that patients and hospital workers are following health protocols.

“Dapat hindi sila kakain ng sabay-sabay, laging nakasuot kanilang mask at face shield. Nag-deputize kami ng mas maraming safety officers na magche-check na sila ay nagco comply sa aming protocol,” he said.

(They should not be eating together, and always were their face mask and shield. We also deputized more safety officers to check if they comply with the protocols.)

The hospital on Thursday resumed operations, Ilem said.

“Kahapon, nagpaanak na kami 16, ngayong araw 22. Lahat ng serbisyo open, except sa outpatient ng department ng OB-Gyn dahil nga maraming doktor ng OB-Gyn at resident consultant ang naka quarantine at naka isolate,” he said.

(Yesterday, 16 gave birth, and today, 22. All our services are open, except for the OB-Gyn outpatient department as many of its doctors, residents and consultant are currently under quarantine and isolation.)

On October 22, seven OB-Gyn residents and one nurse tested positive for the virus after one doctor exhibited symptoms. Two days later, 4 more health workers also tested positive.

“Yun pong nag-positive sa COVID-19 at kanilang close contact ay mga naka-quarantine at naka-isolate sa ngayon. Binigyan namin sila ng 14-days na mag-isolate. Nakumpleto namin yung 360 na naidentify sa contact tracing, 5 po yung naging positive lang.

(Those tested positive for COVID-19 and their close contact are now under quarantine and isolation. We gave them 14-days to isolate. We completed all the 360 identified close contacts and only 5 tested positive.)

Only the OB-Gyn outpatient department remained closed, he said.

“Yung ibang OPD po ng internal medicine, pediatrics, hindi naman po naapektuhan, patuloy ang kanilang outpatient department,” he said.

(But the OPD of the internal medicine, pediatrics were not affected and continue to provide services.)