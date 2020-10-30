Aurora braces for typhoon Rolly

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA – Aurora province has started preparations for typhoon Rolly, which is expected to pummel Central Luzon on Sunday night at the earliest, a disaster response official said Friday.

Elson Egargue, chief of Aurora Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), said they had issued warnings to local government units on the possible impact of the typhoon.

The provincial government has also prepared food supplies in anticipation of evacuation and other emergencies, he added.

Egargue noted that the province was hit by typhoon Quinta, which ravaged parts of Luzon and the Visayas last week.

The typhoon damaged a flood control project in San Luis town, but this has been repaired by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), he added.

State weather bureau PAGASA said Rolly was expected to make landfall between Central Luzon and Quezon province on Sunday evening or Monday morning, with a potential to bring disastrous conditions.

The typhoon, with international name Goni, was last seen 1,185 kilometers east of Central Luzon, the agency said in its 7 a.m. press briefing.

Rolly is currently packing maximum sustained winds of 140 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center, with gusts of up to 170 kph.