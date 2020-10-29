Abu Sayyaf Group member killed in Basilan clash: military

MANILA - A member of the Abu Sayyaf Group was killed in an encounter with the military in Basilan Thursday afternoon, Western Mindanao Command chief Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan, Jr. said.

The ASG member was identified as alias "Botak". He was killed in a five-minute firefight with the military in Barangay Felang in Ungkaya Pukan, Basilan.

Vinluan said Botak is a follower of ASG sub-leader Furuji Indama, who was killed in an encounter in September.

“The neutralized personality was onboard a motorcycle along with two of his comrades when they were intercepted by the operating troops of the 101st Infantry Brigade and the 18th Infantry Battalion, and the firefight ensued,” Vinluan said.

Joint Task Force Basilan Commander Col. Domingo Gobway said the military was able to recover Botak's body, as well an M-60 machine gun and a motorcycle in the clash site.

Vinluan said military operations against the Abu Sayyaf will continue.