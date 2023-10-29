MANILA — Shallow earthquakes hit Surigao del Sur province in Mindanao on Sunday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

Phivolcs in three separate bulletins reported that the municipality of Madrid was jolted by magnitude 4.8, 4.3, and 4.0 tectonic tremors on Sunday morning.

State seismologists said damage and aftershocks were unlikely following the shallow quakes, which tend to be stronger and could cause damage.

Instrumental Intensity 2 was recorded in Surigao City as well as in the City of Cabadbaran in Agusan del Norte after the magnitude 4.3 temblor at 09:48 a.m., according to Phivolcs.

The magnitude 4 quake that hit 8:53 a.m. meanwhile was felt at Intensity 1 in Lanuza town in Surigao del Sur while Instrumental Intensity 1 was reported in Cabadbaran City.

Phivolcs has not indicated reported intensities in the magnitude 4.8 quake that struck 8:56 a.m.