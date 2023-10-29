Two security training institutions and a social welfare center for the elderly, abused women and orphans will be built in the Bicol region, according to Ako Bicol Party-list Rep. Elizaldy Co.

In a statement, Co said the National Bureau of Investigation Academy will be established in Legazpi City, while a Philippine Coast Guard Academy will be established in Bacacay, Albay.

A facility for the Department of Social Welfare and Development will likewise be built in Estanza town. The said facility is designed to support the elderly, orphans and abused women, with Co donating a property for the project.

According to Co, the DSWD will oversee the establishment of the facility.

Co said Congress allocated P250 million for the NBI Academy and P300 million for the PCG.

The NBI Academy is expected to "fortify regional and national security", while the PCGA will help in "bolstering maritime security."