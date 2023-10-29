MANILA -- Northern and central Luzon will experience cloudy skies and light rains due to the northeast monsoon or amihan, the state weather bureau said.

In its 24-hour public weather forecast released Sunday, PAGASA said Batanes will have cloudy skies with rains due to amihan.

The amihan will also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains over Ilocos region, Cordillera Administrative Region, central Luzon and the rest of Cagayan Valley.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA warned of possible floods of landslides during moderate to heavy rains.

For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN weather center.

RELATED VIDEO