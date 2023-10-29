Abalos wants Pasay police officials probed over raided POGO hub

MANILA — The chief of the Pasay City police and the commander of the sub-station in the area where authorities raided an unlicensed online gaming hub for alleged sex trafficking should be investigated for inaction, Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. said Sunday.

In a letter to Police Gen. Benjamin Accorda Jr., Philippine National Police chief, Abalos also recommended the relief of the commander and personnel of the police sub-station, subject to Commission on Election guidelines on transfers during the election period.

"It is highly improbable to think that an entire six-story building essentially dedicated to criminal activity, involving almost 600 potential victims, could somehow escape the notice of the local Sub-Station Commander,” Abalos said.

The company's license was revoked in September, but it had kept on operating. More than 700 workers were rescued in the raid on the company, which authorities said also offered illicit services.

Pasay Police Station 1 is near F.B. Harrison and Williams Streets, where the raid on Philippine Overseas Gaming Operator Smart Web Technology Corp. happened.

The Pasay City police also has 10 sub-stations across the city, including one on Roxas Boulevard.

Abalos, who chairs the National Police Commission, said he was ordering the investigation as part of the commission’s mandate to administer and control the PNP.

"The trafficking of human beings is a horror that we must stamp out. Any complicity by government agents in this modern-day evil cannot be tolerated,” Abalos also said.

The raiding team found various facilities, including bedrooms, a KTV area, a spa offering illicit services, a clinic, a canteen, a mini-grocery store, and a room referred to as an "aquarium," where foreign nationals would allegedly choose women to hire.

They also found a "menu" written in Chinese, where clients could choose different sexual services.