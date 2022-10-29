MANILA — Thousands of individuals have been evacuated in the Calabarzon and Central Visayas regions, as severe tropical storm Paeng ravaged wide swaths of the country.

In Quezon, some 2,670 families or about 8,000 people were evacuated preemptively.

Mulanay town recorded the most evacuees at 3,034, while Panukulan was second (1,521).

Tayabas City (40), Agdangan (13), Atimonan (942), Burdeos (176), Calauag (173) and General Luna (139) also posted evacuees, as did Guinayangan (120), Gumaca (490), Jomalig (80), Lopez (8), Patnanungan (90) Perez (369), Pitogo (857), Plaridel (183), Polillo (59), Real (275), San Francisco (76), and San Narciso (84).

Some 369 people were also stranded in different seaports around the province, while floods ravaged towns such as Lopez.

The LGU said it was ready to hand out relief goods in affected areas.

Meanwhile, about 98 families — or 300 individuals — were evacuated in Brgy. Paknaan in Mandaue City.

While others were being evacuated, many residents who work to make brooms for a living tried to save their raw materials, which became wet and were damaged by the incessant rain.

“We’re worried because we might lose income as it keeps on raining,” lamented Jose Encito.

-- 3,000 families flee homes in Zamboanga City --

In Zamboanga City, four persons were reported missing while at some 3,000 families fled their homes after strong rains and floods battered their homes in several barangays Friday.

Reports from the Emergency Operations Center under the City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office said it was also verifying a reported fatality.

The LGU initially recorded a total of 42 barangays affected by the flash floods with three barangays on evacuation alert as of 7 a.m. Saturday.

The figures released by the LGU were expected to increase, as the situation in barangays were being assessed.

While most of the heads of the families went back to their homes as the sun broke, their families, mostly children and the elderly, stayed at the evacuation centers.

Some barangays reported the destruction of slope-protection structures, bridges, and other infrastructure projects due to the strong current.

Damage to agricultural farms and products were ongoing.

The City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council has recommended the declaration of State of Calamity in Zamboanga City, a motion that is subject for approval by the City Council. — Reports by Ronilo Dagos, Annie Perez, and Queenie Casimiro