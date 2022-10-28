Tennis: Alcantara beaten in Jakarta doubles semis

Francis Casey Alcantara at the M25 Tay Ninh in Vietnam. Photo courtesy of Hai Dang Tennis Team on Facebook.

No. 3 seeds Francis Casey Alcantara of the Philippines and Coleman Wong of Hong Kong lost to Australian top seeds Thomas Fancutt and Brandon Walkin, 6-7(2), 2-6, in the M25 Jakarta semifinals in Indonesia on Friday.

The opening set featured quick service holds from both teams, with Alcantara and Wong clinching the second, fourth, and eighth games to love.

At 5-5, Alcantara and Wong forced the 11th game to 40-40, but Fancutt and Walkin clinched the deciding point to be at 6-5.

As Alcantara and Wong were serving to stay in the set, their Australian foes caught up from 0-40 to 40-40.

Alcantara and Wong pulled through to equalize at 6-6, bringing about a tiebreak that began with a 2-2 deadlock.

After which, Fancutt and Walkin romped to win the next six points to claim the first set, 7-6(2).

The second set kicked off with two exchanges of quick service holds, 2-2, until Fancutt and Walkin forced the fifth game to 40-40 and broke for a 3-2 lead.

After sealing their love service game with an ace, they leveled with Alcantara and Wong to 40-40 and broke again to serve for the match at 5-2.

The Aussies clinched three match points, and won the semis on their first match point with an ace, 6-2.

The M25 Jakarta at the Sultan Hotel Tennis Court, also called the Medco Energi International Tennis Championships, is a $25,000 event on the ITF Men’s World Tennis Tour.

In the first round, Alcantara and Wong breezed past Mitsuki Wei Kang Leong of Malaysia and Linh Giang Trinh of Vietnam, 6-2, 6-1.

They fought off a comeback attempt in the quarterfinals, 6-4, 2-6, 10-5, against Vietnamese Minh Tuan Pham and Nam Hoang Ly, who was Alcantara’s partner for the M15 Tay Ninh championship in June.

Aside from the M15 Tay Ninh, Alcantara won two other tournaments this season: the M25 Cairo in April with Colin Sinclair of Northern Mariana Islands and M25 Tay Ninh this month with Pruchya Isaro of Thailand.

The 30-year-old ATP Doubles World No. 286 is a five-time ITF men’s doubles winner, 2019 SEA Games men’s doubles gold medalist, and 2009 Australian Open boys’ doubles champion.

