MANILA — The Philippines recorded 1,391 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the country's total to 4,002,080 since the pandemic began, according to the Department of Health.

This is the ninth straight day that daily cases were below 2,000, ABS-CBN News Data Analytics Head Edson Guido said.

The DOH also recorded 36 deaths, raising the total to 63,995.

Active cases stood at 21,176, the lowest since July 20, Guido said.

The total number of those who recovered from the illness has reached 3,916,909.

Of the newly reported infections, 401 were from Metro Manila.

From Oct. 23 to 28, the Philippines recorded a positivity rate of 12.5 percent.

The DOH recently said the country could see 18,000 daily COVID-19 cases towards the end of the year.

The projection was made as the government is set to lift the indoor mask mandate despite the presence of more contagious coronavirus variants. The agency also examined the country's vaccination coverage and the public's compliance to health protocols.

COVID-19 projections are "not cast in stone," said DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire.

"Hindi porke na na-project ang numero, mangyayari talaga siya. These projections are used for government to plan, for government to prepare [and] for government to be guided," she added.



From Oct. 17-23, the number of COVID-19 cases decreased by 22 percent compared to the previous week.

Around 73.5 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against the virus, of whom 20.5 million have received their booster.