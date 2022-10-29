PH law books mababasa na sa The Hague Peace Palace Library

THE HAGUE - Nagbigay ng donasyon ng natatanging law books ang Philippine Embassy sa The Hague sa Peace Palace Library.

Pinangunahan ni Philippine Ambassador to The Netherlands J. Eduardo Malaya ang donasyon ng Pilipinas ng law books sa Peace Palace Library.

Tinanggap ni General Director Erik de Baedts ng Carnegie Foundation ang donasyon sa ngalan ng Peace Palace Library, kasama si Karin Lodder, ang Manager ng Peace Palace Library.

Kasama sa mga donasyon libro ay ang compilation ng judicial decisions ni International Court of Justice (ICJ) Judge Cesar Bengzon noong siyang nanunungkulan pa sa Supreme Court ng Pilipinas.

Sina Philippine Ambassador to The Netherlands J. Eduardo Malaya (kaliwa) at Carnegie Foundation General Director Erik de Baedts (kanan) sa book donation turn-over ceremony na ginanap sa Peace Palace Library. (The Hague PE photo)

Si Chief Justice Bengzon ay naging bahagi ng Supreme Court bilang Associate Justice noong 1945 at naitalaga bilang Chief Justice ng Pilipinas noong 1961.

Nanungkulan siya bilang ICJ Judge mula 1967 to 1976. Namatay si Chief Justice Bengzon noong September 1992 sa edad na 96. Ang mga donasyong libro ay ang “Book of Decisions and Resolutions of Chief Justice Cesar Fernando C. Bengzon,” Volumes I to III, at “Book of Decisions and Resolutions of Justice Florentino P. Feliciano,” Volumes I to III, parehong nailathala ng Supreme Court ng Pilipinas. Nitong Hulyo, pinasinayaan rin ang ICJ Judge Cesar Bengzon Hall sa newly- renovated Chancery of the Philippine Embassy.

Isa rin sa mga nai-donate na libro ay “Law in the Service of Human Dignity – Essays in the Honour of Florentino Feliciano,” na isinaayos nina Steve Charnovitz, Debra Steger at Peter van den Bossche.

Si Feliciano ay ang founding Member at dating chairperson ng Appellate Body of the World Trade Organization noong 1995 hanggan 2001.

“As the resource library of the ICJ and the Permanent Court of Arbitration, the Peace Palace Library is the preeminent repository of the world’s legal knowledge. We hope that these books will be useful references on Philippine perspectives and developments in international law for the academia, legal research institutes, and international tribunals, and contribute to the progressive development of international law,” wika ni Ambassador Malaya.

Nag-donate rin si Ambassador Malaya ng dalawang libro na siya ang may-akda, ito ang “Philippine Treaties in Force 2020” kasama si Atty. Crystal Gale P. Dampil-Mandigma, na tungkol sa international agreements na pinasok ng Philippines mula 1946 hanggang 2020, at “Enhancing International Legal Cooperation: Extradition, Mutual Legal Assistance, Transfer of Sentenced Persons, and Cooperation on Transnational Organized Crimes and Narcotic Drugs (Treaties, Laws and Procedure)” kasama sina Atty. Ma. Sheila Monedero-Arnesto at Atty. Ricardo V. Paras III, na parehong inilimbag ng University of the Philippines Law Center (UPLC). Isang kopya ng “Philippine Yearbook of International Law” (2017), na inilimbag ng UPLC at Philippine Society of International Law, ang kasama sa mga ibinigay bilang donasyon.

“The Carnegie Foundation is deeply grateful to Ambassador Malaya and the Embassy of the Philippines for this book donation. These publications are valuable additions to the collections of the Peace Palace Library. The books will serve as useful references, especially for the present and future young lawyer students of The Hague Academy of International Law who wishes to develop expertise in the field of both public and private international law,” sabi ni General Director Baedts.

Ang Carnegie Foundation ang nagmamay-ari at nangangasiwa ng Peace Palace, kung saan matatagpuan ang International Court of Justice, ang Permanent Court of Arbitration at ang Hague Academy of International Law.

Nakatuon ang Carnegie Foundation sa pagpapalaganap ng mga usapin tungkol sa digmaan, kapayapaan, karapatang pantao, international law at international cooperation.

Para sa mga nagbabagang mga balita tungkol sa ating mga kababayan sa The Netherlands, tumutok sa TFC News sa TV Patrol.