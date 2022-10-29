Passengers stranded at Cebu, Northern Samar seaports

More passengers were left stranded at ports in Central Visayas and Northern Samar on Saturday, amid severe tropical storm Paeng.

Based on data from the Philippine Coast Guard Central Visayas, there were 1,990 stranded passengers in the region.

Meanwhile, the number of rolling cargoes increased to 614, while 41 vessels have cancelled their trips.

In Cebu City, passengers were lining up to rebook tickets. The shipping lines were allowing a full refund while trips were called off.

Others who opted to wait for their trips to resume stayed at the Cebu city sports center.

Lapu-Lapu City, meanwhile, housed more than 200 stranded passengers en route to Olango island at the Mactan Elementary School.

As of posting time, strong winds and huge waves were still felt in Cebu brought by the trough of Paeng.

Meanwhile, 1,502 passengers were left stuck in four seaports in Northern Samar, including 394 vehicles and three vessels.

Trips were cancelled as early as Thursday.

Because of the threat of Paeng, vessels were not allowed to dock or leave the seaports. — Reports by Annie Perez and Ranulfo Docdocan