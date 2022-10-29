MANILA — More areas were placed under Wind Signal No. 3 as severe tropical storm Paeng maintained its strength and moved over the northern portion of Marinduque, PAGASA said.
Paeng was last sighted in the vicinity of Mogpog town, Marinduque, keeping winds of 95 kilometers per hour. The tropical cyclone's latest landfall was in Santa Cruz, Marinduque at 8:40 a.m.
It is moving west-southwestward at 25 kph.
In its 11 a.m. bulletin, PAGASA raised Signal no. 3 in the following areas, where 89 to 117 kilometers per hour winds are expected in 18 hours.
LUZON
- Metro Manila
- Marinduque
- the northern and central portions of Quezon (Pitogo, San Andres, Buenavista, Lucena City, San Francisco, Pagbilao, Infanta, Tiaong, Lopez, Catanauan, Mulanay, Unisan, General Luna, Plaridel, Quezon, San Antonio, Alabat, Candelaria, Lucban, Sampaloc, Padre Burgos, Sariaya, City of Tayabas, Macalelon, Mauban, Dolores, General Nakar, Perez, Agdangan, Gumaca, Atimonan, Real, San Narciso, Guinayangan, Calauag) including Pollilo Islands
- Laguna
- Batangas
- Cavite
- Rizal
- Bataan
- the southern portion of Zambales (Olongapo City, Subic, Castillejos, San Antonio)
- Lubang Islands
Signal no. 2 (winds of 62 to 88 kph may be expected in at least 24 hours)
LUZON
- the northwestern portion of Sorsogon (Pilar, Donsol)
- the western portion of Masbate (Aroroy, Baleno, Mandaon) including Burias Island
- Camarines Sur
- Camarines Norte
- Oriental Mindoro
- Occidental Mindoro
- the rest of Quezon
- Romblon
- Nueva Ecija
- Pangasinan
- Albay
- the southern portion of Aurora (San Luis, Baler, Dingalan, Maria Aurora)
- Bulacan
- Pampanga
- Tarlac
- the rest of Zambales
VISAYAS
the northwestern portion of Antique (Libertad, Pandan, Caluya Islands)
the western portion of Aklan (Buruanga, Malay, Nabas, Ibajay, Tangalan, Makato, Numancia, Lezo)
Signal no 1. (winds of 39 to 61 kph may be expected in at least 36 hours)
LUZON
- Isabela
- Nueva Vizcaya
- Quirino
- Abra
- Kalinga
- Ifugao
- Mountain Province
- Benguet
- Ilocos Sur
- La Union
- the rest of Aurora
- Catanduanes
- the rest of Sorsogon
- the rest of Masbate including Ticao Island
- the northern portion of Palawan (El Nido, Taytay, Dumaran, Araceli, Roxas, San Vicente) including Calamian and Cuyo Islands
- VISAYAS
- Northern Samar
- Samar
- Eastern Samar
- Biliran
- Leyte
- Southern Leyte
- Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands
- Bohol
- Negros Occidental
- Negros Oriental
- Guimaras
- the rest of Aklan
- the rest of Antique
- Capiz
- Iloilo
PAGASA predicted that Paeng would make landfall in the vicinity of the southeastern portion of Batangas before crossing the Cavite-Metro Manila-Bataan Peninsula area for the remainder of Saturday. But the southward shift in the forecast track is likely in the succeeding bulletins, it added.
Paeng could still weaken into a tropical storm due to "frictional effects" as it moves over the Luzon landmass, according to the weather agency.
But it may re-intensify into a severe tropical storm once it reaches the West Philippine Sea.
HEAVY RAINFALL
On Saturday, PAGASA said heavy to intense with at times torrential rains will be dumped over Metro Manila, CALABARZON, Bicol Region, Marinduque, Romblon, Mindoro Provinces, and the northern portion of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands, while moderate to heavy with at times intense rains can be expected over mainland Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Western Visayas, and Central Luzon.
It added that light to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible over the rest of Luzon and Visayas.
By Sunday, PAGASA warned that moderate to heavy with at times intense rains will hit Zambales, Bataan, and Ilocos Region. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains possible over Metro Manila, MIMAROPA, the rest of CALABARZON, and the rest of Central Luzon.
"Under these conditions, widespread flooding and rain-induced landslides are expected," it said.
Paeng could also unleash storm surges as high as 2 meters in the low-lying and exposed coastal areas of western Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, southern Aurora, Quezon including Polillo Islands, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Cavite, Batangas, Marinduque, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, and Albay, PAGASA said.
