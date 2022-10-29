Severe tropical storm Paeng. PAGASA photo



MANILA — More areas were placed under Wind Signal No. 3 as severe tropical storm Paeng maintained its strength and moved over the northern portion of Marinduque, PAGASA said.

Paeng was last sighted in the vicinity of Mogpog town, Marinduque, keeping winds of 95 kilometers per hour. The tropical cyclone's latest landfall was in Santa Cruz, Marinduque at 8:40 a.m.

It is moving west-southwestward at 25 kph.

In its 11 a.m. bulletin, PAGASA raised Signal no. 3 in the following areas, where 89 to 117 kilometers per hour winds are expected in 18 hours.

LUZON

Metro Manila

Marinduque

the northern and central portions of Quezon (Pitogo, San Andres, Buenavista, Lucena City, San Francisco, Pagbilao, Infanta, Tiaong, Lopez, Catanauan, Mulanay, Unisan, General Luna, Plaridel, Quezon, San Antonio, Alabat, Candelaria, Lucban, Sampaloc, Padre Burgos, Sariaya, City of Tayabas, Macalelon, Mauban, Dolores, General Nakar, Perez, Agdangan, Gumaca, Atimonan, Real, San Narciso, Guinayangan, Calauag) including Pollilo Islands

Laguna

Batangas

Cavite

Rizal

Bataan

the southern portion of Zambales (Olongapo City, Subic, Castillejos, San Antonio)

Lubang Islands

Signal no. 2 (winds of 62 to 88 kph may be expected in at least 24 hours)

LUZON

the northwestern portion of Sorsogon (Pilar, Donsol)

the western portion of Masbate (Aroroy, Baleno, Mandaon) including Burias Island

Camarines Sur

Camarines Norte

Oriental Mindoro

Occidental Mindoro

the rest of Quezon

Romblon

Nueva Ecija

Pangasinan

Albay

the southern portion of Aurora (San Luis, Baler, Dingalan, Maria Aurora)

Bulacan

Pampanga

Tarlac

the rest of Zambales

VISAYAS

the northwestern portion of Antique (Libertad, Pandan, Caluya Islands)

the western portion of Aklan (Buruanga, Malay, Nabas, Ibajay, Tangalan, Makato, Numancia, Lezo)

Signal no 1. (winds of 39 to 61 kph may be expected in at least 36 hours)

LUZON

Isabela

Nueva Vizcaya

Quirino

Abra

Kalinga

Ifugao

Mountain Province

Benguet

Ilocos Sur

La Union

the rest of Aurora

Catanduanes

the rest of Sorsogon

the rest of Masbate including Ticao Island

the northern portion of Palawan (El Nido, Taytay, Dumaran, Araceli, Roxas, San Vicente) including Calamian and Cuyo Islands

VISAYAS

Northern Samar

Samar

Eastern Samar

Biliran

Leyte

Southern Leyte

Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands

Bohol

Negros Occidental

Negros Oriental

Guimaras

the rest of Aklan

the rest of Antique

Capiz

Iloilo

PAGASA predicted that Paeng would make landfall in the vicinity of the southeastern portion of Batangas before crossing the Cavite-Metro Manila-Bataan Peninsula area for the remainder of Saturday. But the southward shift in the forecast track is likely in the succeeding bulletins, it added.

Paeng could still weaken into a tropical storm due to "frictional effects" as it moves over the Luzon landmass, according to the weather agency.

But it may re-intensify into a severe tropical storm once it reaches the West Philippine Sea.

HEAVY RAINFALL

On Saturday, PAGASA said heavy to intense with at times torrential rains will be dumped over Metro Manila, CALABARZON, Bicol Region, Marinduque, Romblon, Mindoro Provinces, and the northern portion of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands, while moderate to heavy with at times intense rains can be expected over mainland Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Western Visayas, and Central Luzon.

It added that light to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible over the rest of Luzon and Visayas.

By Sunday, PAGASA warned that moderate to heavy with at times intense rains will hit Zambales, Bataan, and Ilocos Region. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains possible over Metro Manila, MIMAROPA, the rest of CALABARZON, and the rest of Central Luzon.

"Under these conditions, widespread flooding and rain-induced landslides are expected," it said.

Paeng could also unleash storm surges as high as 2 meters in the low-lying and exposed coastal areas of western Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, southern Aurora, Quezon including Polillo Islands, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Cavite, Batangas, Marinduque, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, and Albay, PAGASA said.

PAGASA photo

For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN weather center.