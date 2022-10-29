Home  >  News

Marikina River reaches 1st alarm as Paeng dumps rains over NCR, Luzon

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 29 2022 12:51 PM

MANILA — Marikina River has reached the first alarm as water went up to 15 meters, the city's public information office announced on Facebook Saturday, forcing the Manggahan Floodway to open all eight gates.

A first alarm means nearby residents must prepare for possible evacuation.

Based on PAGASA's 11 a.m. bulletin, Metro Manila, where Marikina City is located, will experience heavy rains throughout Saturday. 

The downpour in the capital region will continue on Sunday, it added.

Metro Manila was under Signal No. 3, according to the latest bulletin.

 

