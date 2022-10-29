LOOK: Manila North Cemetery is closed to grave visitors this Saturday. The city gov’t ordered public cemeteries shut due to the raised wind storm signal, now at #3 in Metro Manila. pic.twitter.com/fRJ7Jd6nX7 — Anjo Bagaoisan (@anjo_bagaoisan) October 29, 2022

MANILA — The management of public cemeteries in the capital expect the number of visitors to double on All Saints’ Day after the city government halted entry to the cemeteries on Saturday due to tropical storm Paeng.

The Manila North and Manila South Cemeteries were ordered closed early Saturday morning after weather bureau PAGASA raised storm signals in Metro Manila, which is currently under Signal Number 3.

Early arrivals to Manila North Cemetery were frustrated and disappointed to find out they could not enter and pay respects at the graves of their loved ones.

A number of visitors said they came from nearby provinces and had only set aside Saturday to visit the gravesite during the long weekend.

“E ano namang kinalaman ng bagyo sa pagdalaw? Dadalaw lang naman, ‘di naman kami makiki-ano sa bagyo.,” said Ramon Alcantara, who traveled from Bulacan.

“Sayang ang pamasahe, pagod, abala.”

“E ano namang kinalaman ng bagyo sa pagdalaw?”



Ramon Alcantara, who came from Bulacan, expressed frustration at not being allowed into Manila North Cemetery, adding their trip ended up a waste in fare & energy.



📸:Brian Pimentel, ABS-CBN News pic.twitter.com/9GF0WP1k94 — Anjo Bagaoisan (@anjo_bagaoisan) October 29, 2022

(What does the storm have to do with visiting the cemetery? We just want to stop by. We have no plans to linger because of the storm. It’s a waste of our fare, energy, and time.)

Some said they were not aware the city had announced the closure early in the morning, an hour before the cemeteries were set to open.

But despite their appeals, they were advised to go home.

Roselle Castañeda, director of Manila North Cemetery, apologized to visitors affected by the cemetery’s closure.



She said the decision to close the cemetery on Saturday was made for safety reasons, since the storm could tear & uproot trees in the cemetery. pic.twitter.com/p6Wh4iFTeE — Anjo Bagaoisan (@anjo_bagaoisan) October 29, 2022

Roselle Castañeda, the director of the Manila North Cemetery, said the inability of people to visit the cemeteries this weekend could translate to a higher volume of people here on Tuesday, All Saints’ Day.

Castañeda said Manila North Cemetery will stay closed for the rest of the day even if the weather improves.

She said Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna will determine if the cemeteries will open on Sunday.

“‘Pag ganyang masamang panahon iniiwasan lang niya na may masaktan o may untoward incidents sa ating cemetery,” she said.

(During this bad weather she is only preventing people from getting hurt or untoward incidents affecting the cemetery.)

Only caretakers and cemetery workers, many of whom live inside, are allowed to enter.

LOOK: A caretaker cuts grass amid the rain at a gravesite near the entrance of the Manila North Cemetery on Saturday. He says the family of those buried there will visit during the All Saints’ Day holiday. #Undas2022 pic.twitter.com/k8eeZIe6hf — Anjo Bagaoisan (@anjo_bagaoisan) October 29, 2022

Cemetery management expected 300,000 visitors to the area on Saturday and half a million on Sunday.

Meanwhile, they anticipated 1 million people to come to the park on All Saints’ Day, similar to the last time the cemetery was opened in 2019 before the pandemic.

But that number could double if the bad weather prevents visitors in the days before, she said.

“Handa pa rin naman po kami. Hindi man po sumama ang panahon, talagang mataas talaga ang expectation namin ngayong November 1 kaya nga po may mga pulis tayong naka-deploy dito,” she said.

(We are still ready. Even without the bad weather, we already have high expectations for November 1, which is why we have police also deployed here.)

She added cemetery workers and police are still on duty in full force despite the closure.

Manila North Cemetery is the largest public cemetery in the Philippines.

This year would have been the first All Saints’ Day weekend the cemetery would open to visitors since 2020.