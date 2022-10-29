Vice President-elect Kamala Harris speaks on stage at the Chase Center before President-elect Joe Biden's address to the nation November 07, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. After four days of counting the high volume of mail-in ballots in key battleground states due to the coronavirus pandemic, the race was called for Biden after a contentious election battle against incumbent Republican President Donald Trump. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images/AFP

MANILA — US Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the Philippines next month, the White House announced Saturday afternoon.

The trip will be scheduled after Harris attends the Nov. 18 to 19 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders Meeting in Bangkok, said US Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

"The Vice President’s participation will underscore the US commitment to economic cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region and she will outline US goals for our APEC host year in 2023," Jean-Pierre said of Harris' participation in the APEC meeting.

Harris will meet with government leaders and civil society representatives, Jean-Pierre said in a press release.

"Her visit with re-affirm and strengthen the US-Philippines Alliance and underscore the breadth of our cooperation as friends, partners, and allies," she said.

The United States is hoping for a smooth relationship with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. after rough patches with his predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte.

Marcos scrapped a deal to buy military helicopters from Russia, the target of a US pressure campaign over its invasion of Ukraine, and has instead sealed a deal with the United States.

In a separate statement, the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs said it looked forward to welcoming Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff.

“This will be yet another excellent opportunity to further strengthen our engagement with the United States, following the recent high-level meetings and exchange of visits between our two countries,” the DFA said.

There is no exact date yet on the “working visit” as the arrangements are still being finalized, according to the agency.

BIDEN, APEC

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden will travel on November 11 to the annual UN climate conference in Egypt before heading to the East Asia Summit in Cambodia and the Group of 20 in Bali, the White House said.

But he will not attend the summit of the APEC forum taking place in the Thai capital.

Thailand is also a treaty ally of the United States. Diplomats say that Thailand has been resigned to if not pleased with Biden's decision to skip the APEC summit.

His eldest granddaughter, Naomi Biden, earlier this year announced plans to get married on Nov. 19 on the White House's South Lawn, only the 19th wedding ever held at the US executive mansion, according to the White House Historical Association.

Biden will likely have a chance to visit Thailand in 2023 when the kingdom takes over from Cambodia as chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which leads the annual East Asia Summit.

Asian diplomats and experts put high value on US presidents' attendance at such summits, seeing them as proof of Washington's stated commitment to the region at a time when China is seeking to exert its clout.

But then US president Donald Trump also skipped the last in-person APEC summit, in 2018 in Papua New Guinea, with vice president Mike Pence attending instead.

It looks improbable that Biden will miss the APEC summit next year as the host is the United States.

The summit venue has not been announced but the State Department said that APEC top diplomats will hold a preparatory meeting in August 2023 in Seattle, 3 months after the bloc's trade officials gather in Detroit.

— With reports from Michael Delizo, ABS-CBN News; Agence France-Presse

