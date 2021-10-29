College students of Our Lady of Fatima University Pampanga are inoculated against COVID-19 at the campus on October 13, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines posted 4,043 more COVID-19 cases on Friday, with active infections reaching over 50,000, just as the total vaccine deliveries in the country reached more than 100 million doses, data from the health department showed.

The country's total COVID-19 cases stood at 2,779,943, of which 50,630 are still active, the latest bulletin from the Department of Health (DOH) indicated.

Positivity rate is at 8.6 percent, based on samples collected from 52,064 individuals on Wednesday.

ABS-CBN Data Analytics head Edson Guido said the positivity rate is less than 10 percent for the 5th straight day.

The World Health Organization (WHO) benchmark is 5 percent or lower for at least 2 weeks. A relatively high positivity rate means more people should be tested.

There were also 44 more deaths, raising the country's total COVID-related fatalities to 42,621.

A total of 3,224 people have also recovered, pushing the total to 2,686,692.

"All labs were operational and were able to submit their data to the COVID-19 Document Repository System," DOH noted.

The intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilization rate in Metro Manila and across the country was at 41 percent and 50 percent, respectively.

Earlier in the day, the DOH announced over 3,000 new cases as backlogs in the past weeks, as the issue with its COVIDKaya system persisted.

Majority of the newly-announced cases, or 3,415, turned out to be recoveries, while 2 are fatalities.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) earlier said the government still aims to reach 70 percent of the country's population fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of the year.

This, even if an official from the DOH said that it would be impossible to reach the target, as authorities could most likely inoculate at least 50 percent of the eligible population by yearend.

Philippine authorities have expanded the country's inoculation program to include the pediatric population, or individuals aged 12 to 17.

As of Thursday, the country has so far fully vaccinated 26.8 million individuals, while 31.4 million are partially inoculated from the disease.

WATCH: