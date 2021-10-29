Pacquiao woos Cebuanos

CEBU - Presidential aspirant Sen. Manny Pacquiao ended his work on Friday by touring the province of Cebu, where majority of its local leaders are rooting for other presidential hopefuls.

Cebu has more than 3.2 million voters.

Residents in the province gathered around Toledo City’s public market upon seeing the approaching Pacquiao caravan around 9 in the morning, joined by around 300 tricycle drivers.

People lining up the streets of Toledo were excited upon seeing Pacquiao.

Many of them held placards or tarpaulins, expressing their support for Pacquiao’s presidential bid.

The senator’s camp, on the other hand, threw Pacquiao shirts and ballers to the crowd.

The lawmaker's appearance also resulted in traffic in the area.

Before leaving Toledo Market, Pacquiao talked to tricycle drivers and gave them gasoline allowance.

Arnold Jerusalem, one of the tricycle drivers who received cash aid from the boxing champ, said he saw him as someone who can really identify with their plight.

Pacquiao also visited his father Rosalio’s birth place in Pinamungajan, Cebu, and among those who warmly welcomed him were leaders of the LGBTQIA+ community..

Jovaira Profecio, a member a local LGTBTQIA+ group, said they have forgiven Pacquiao’s earlier comments about their sector.



PROMISES

In his short message to the people, Pacquiao reiterated his vow to quash corruption by jailing government officials who are engaged in anomalous deals.

In an interview, he said he is supporting Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon’s stand in questioning the legality of President Rodrigo Duterte’s memorandum order that bars executive officials from attending the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing.

“Legislative body kami at equal branch na tinatawag dyan. Three equal branch of the government. Executive, Judiciary. Legislative. So hindi pupwedeng pagbawalan yan. Malinaw po yan sa ating Konstitusyon,” Pacquiao explained.

(We are a legislative body, the co-equal branch of the government. He cannot bar those officials, it is against the Constitution)

Pacquiao said Duterte should limit his business in managing the executive branch.

“Ang Pangulo sa tingin ang saklaw lang nya yung pagiging executive ang nararapat lamang na gawin ng ating Pangulo. At yung trabaho ng legislative, imbestigahan naming, trabaho naming yun para maimbestigahan in aid of legislation,” Pacquiao pointed out.

(The President thinks he can manage the executive. The job of the legislative is to investigate them in aid of legislation.)

The senator believed that just like undergoing a mandatory drug test, all presidential aspirants must also be subjected to psychological examination.

“Mahirap na kung tatakbo ka dyan tapos hindi mo alam yung ginagawa mo. And then, alam mo na, may diperensya ka sa pag-iisip,” he said.

(It is hard if you are going to run for a position but you don't know what you are doing. And then you realize that you are not fit mentally.)

“Wala namang dahilan para tumanggi sila o umayaw sa ganyang patakaran o rules na ire-request natin. I’m sure, kung malinis ang isang kandidato, malinis ang kanyang hangarin, ay hindi siya iiwas sa ganyang mga kundisyones,” he added.

(There's no reason to deny that kind of request. If a candidate is clean and sincere in his intentions that they won't deny that)

Pacquiao stressed that a candidate’s mental health status, must be treated as part of every aspirant’s persona and background.