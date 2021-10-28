MANILA—Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso on Thursday said he "respects" Energy Sec. Alfonso Cusi's push for President Rodrigo Duterte to run for senator next year, but Philippine election laws must be "revisited."

Cusi has been urging Duterte to "bring his style of leadership in the Senate" after the President decided not to run for vice president in the 2022 national elections.

"Good luck," Domagoso told reporters when asked for his reaction on the move of the so-called Cusi faction within ruling party PDP-Laban.

"They can utilize whatever is written in our laws. That's good. If there is a level of circumvention, it's up to them.

"Malalaki na sila, matatanda na sila, alam na nila ang tama at mali."

(They are grown men, they are adults, they know what is right from wrong.)

Meanwhile, Domagoso said government "should do something" about a number of election laws — particularly the policy on substituting candidates — "in the next administration."

"Death, expulsion to hold public office with finality and physical incapacity and not on the basis of withdrawal" should be the only grounds for a person to substitute for another candidate who wishes to pull out from the race," the Manila Mayor said.

"Our election system, political system must be revisited."

Aksyon Demokratiko also filed a substitution bid for veteran broadcaster Noli De Castro who withdrew his certificate of candidacy for senator, citing "personal reasons."

Legal TV show host Jopet Sison replaced De Castro.