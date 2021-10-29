Filipino Canadians feel impact of faster inflation

Watch more on iWantTFC

Gasoline is a big factor that's driving the inflation up in Canada these days. Last September, gas prices in the country increased by 32.8% while food prices, including meat, chicken and seafood, also rose by 3.9%.

Part-time students Annalee Pacardo and Bianca Del Castillo said the increase in prices of goods has affected their wallets.

"Nagsa-shop kami pag may mga sale para maka-save ng money (We shop when there's a sale so we can save money)," Del Castillo shared. As for Pacardo, she noted "everyone [is] looking for a recovery especially [businesses] right now."

Almira Gaddi, an employee at a food product company, believes the increase in prices is likely because people stocked up on goods, especially at the start of the pandemic.

"Kasi wala nang masyadong supply kaya tumataas yung bilihin. Kasi ganon naman po talaga di ba? Pag short yung supply, tumataas yung bilihin (It is because there's not enough supply that's why prices of goods have increased. Because that's really the case, isn't it? When the supply is short, prices of goods increase)," Gaddi pointed out.

But Gg Francisco, branch manager of a freight forwarding company, said the shortage is due not just to supply problems but also to shipping delays. He explained that when factories reopened a few months after the lockdown, they could not keep up with the production and shipping of their back orders as well as with the surge in online orders. This in turn led to scarce shipping services and higher shipping rates.

"There was an increase in demand for shipping that there wasn't enough capacity. So whenever there's not enough capacity, the freight rates go up and the trend of freight rates going up has continued since up to today," Francisco said.

Francisco said the higher shipping costs are then passed on by business owners to consumers. This, he added, affects more of the lower-priced goods than the higher-end items.

With massive delays in the transit of goods expected to continue into the coming months, Francisco advised fellow Filipinos to consider filling their Christmas shopping carts early.

"Doing it early is for two reasons. One is before the price goes up, and two is to grab what you have, what's available, because you never know when the shelves are gonna be empty."

Francisco warned even if freight rates start levelling off by next year, consumers cannot expect prices of goods to return to their pre-pandemic levels.