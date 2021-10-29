More vendors are seen at the Manila Bay as people flock to the Dolomite Beach to watch the sunset on October 21, 2021. The recently opened government project has been a hit destination since the IATF eased quarantine restrictions in Metro Manila to Alert Level 3. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA— The Department of Health (DOH) on Friday reported 3,349 more COVID-19 cases as backlog from recent days, as the agency continues sorting out issues being experienced by its data collating system.

The over 3,000 backlogs were supposedly uploaded from Sept. 29 to Oct. 18 to the COVID-19 Data Repository System but were only processed or "pushed" to the COVIDKaya on Oct. 27, DOH said.

This raises the country's total infections to 2,775,930.

Majority of the newly-announced cases, or 3,415, turned out to be recoveries, while 2 are fatalities.

These push the country's cumulative fatalities to 42,577 and total recoveries to 2,683,496.

There were also 22 active infections in the day's initial tally, raising the country's caseload to 49,857.

The DOH is expected to release another COVID-19 bulletin later Friday even as COVIDKaya glitches persist.

"This issue is currently being addressed by [the Department of Information and Communications Technology] to generate and provide updated and complete case information," the note from the DOH read.

The country is still reeling from the impact of the Delta variant, which pushed hospitals in the capital region and nearby provinces to the breaking point, with many patients staying in parking lots and emergency rooms just to be admitted.

But in the past few weeks, the growth of COVID-19 infections has slowed down.

This is why Metro Manila's 13 million people will stay under Alert Level 3 of the 5-tier new lockdown classifications until Nov. 14.

As of Oct. 27, 26,479,028 have been fully vaccinated in the country. This is 34.33 percent of the government's target of 77 million population.

