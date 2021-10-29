Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - A research group believes the Delta variant has reached its endgame in the Philippines as COVID-19 infections continue to fall.

“Kumbaga nasa end-game na tayo ng Delta variant kaya hindi na natin nakikita na magkaka-resurgence. Kailangan pa rin nating mag ingat kasi pwede pa rin magkaroon ng spike ng cases, mga clustering outbreaks, local outbreaks,” Prof. Guido David of OCTA Research Group said in a TeleRadyo interview.

(We're at the end-game of the Delta variant and were not seeing a resurgence. But we still need to be vigilant as there could still be spike in cases, clustering and local outbreaks.)

The Philippines has recorded a 7-day average of 4,700 COVID infections, lower than in the previous months of June and July after the Alpha and Beta surges.

David believes that the country will no longer return to recording 10,000 or 20,000 cases per day.



“Sana hanggang Pasko baka nasa 2,000 or even 1,000 cases per day sa buong Pilipinas kaya yan,” he said.

(Hopefully by Christmas, cases would go down to 2,000 or even 1,000 per day for the entire country.)

David noted that surges are usually driven by a new variant.



“Nakatatlong surge na tayo sa NCR, lahat dala ng bagong variant. Last year, July to August ay yung B1 variant. Yung February to May this year Alpha and Beta surge, and yung most recent, Delta surge,” he said.

(Weve had 3 surges in NCR, all variant-driven. Last year, from July to August the B1 variant. February to May this year, the Alpha and Beta surge, and most recently the Delta surge.)



For now, David said there is no threatening variant of concern in the country.

“Sa ngayon wala pa, confident tayo na patuloy ang downward trend natin. Sana wala nang pumasok na bagong variant,” he said.

(We are confident the downward trend will continue. I hope no other variant enters the country.)

He also backed the easing of the alert system in Metro Manila as COVID-19 cases continue to fall.

“Yung alert level 2 sinusuportahan natin yan kasi para sa mga negosyo natin para makabawi businesses natin, ang economy. Pero kailangan pa rin ang pagsunod natin sa health protocols,” said

(We support downgrading the alert level to 2 for our businesses and economy to recover. But we still need to be very careful and follow health protocols.)

Metro Manila is under Alert Level 3 until October 31.